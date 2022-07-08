To the editor:
A paraphrased letter of truth from Deacon Scott to the Congregation of Christ the Redeemer in Danvers I felt needed sharing.
Our world is broken. Everyone is angry, people do far more yelling than listening. It is no longer acceptable to “agree to disagree” on topics, the other side must be made to embrace our view without reservation, or they must be vilified, humiliated, and destroyed.
People embrace violence against others, especially the innocent, is not only acceptable, but preferred. People fight with the ref at youth sports, they plow their car into a crowd of children or take up weapons against others.
Talking heads in the government and media denigrate, mock, and verbally attack those whose opinions do not align with their world view. We are careful to only listen to the talking heads that we agree with, their views and opinions are ours.
We have lost our way.
We can disagree with each other and still show compassion and mercy. Our strength does not rest on the legislative agenda of any political party or judge. We do not have to out-shout anyone who disagrees with us. We must show love; we must show God’s love — love that makes people listen to us, not tune us out.
I challenge us to do something bold and courageous: Cancel the culture of anger, hate, violence, and intolerance that we are all mired in. Choose to use words with kindness, and love. Choose self-restraint, not the baseball bat of self-righteousness.
Mark Kolnsberg,
Beverly