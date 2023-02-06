To the editor:
The Ukrainian-American community of Salem would like to comment regarding Massachusetts Peace Action’s recent protest outside Congressman Seth Moulton’s office against military aid for Ukraine.
While we share the anti-war sentiment, a few things were incorrect, misleading, and outright supportive of Russian propaganda — the main weapon in Putin’s totalitarian regime.
Massachusetts Peace Action blames NATO, the U.S., and Ukraine for “provoking Putin” and claims it was Ukraine who didn’t negotiate, failing the Minsk agreements. This is either a deliberate lie or a blind product of Russian propaganda.
Long before the Minsk agreements, there was the Budapest Memorandum, where Ukraine agreed to give up its nuclear arsenal for assurances to respect its borders. The Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2014 violated that agreement. Ever since, Putin has told many lies to justify his actions. Unfortunately, Massachusetts Peace Action repeats many of these lies.
Russia has no right to invade and annex Ukraine. This is against the law. Ukrainians are peaceful people and have been for centuries. Our ancestors fought to defend our lands from invaders, not the other way around.
We don’t believe in negotiations with Russia, as it would mean letting Russia invade our territories, conduct sham referendums, regroup, and attack again, as has happened before. As previous negotiations showed, no treaty with Russia is worth the paper it’s written on.
We recommend visiting the Ukrainian Research Institute at Harvard University either physically or exploring their webpage https://huri.harvard.edu/ to learn about the history of Ukraine.
Galyna Shlapak,
Salem