To the editor:
I sent the following missive to the President, Massachusetts’ senators, and Representative Moulton. If, after reading, you agree, I encourage you to do something similar: I write to suggest a tactic that might be helpful in shoring up congressional and international support for maintaining and increasing aid to Ukraine in its battle for survival.
I have yet to hear of a very striking historical reference to remind people that they who ignore the lessons of history are doomed to repeat them.
Why has there not been a comparison of Putin’s assault on Ukraine to “regain Russian land” and Adolf Hitler’s invasion of the Sudetenland to restore the Reich?
Europe attempted to ignore this depredation and we all know where that pacification led. I suggest that the USA and NATO inform Mr. Putin that we are on the cusp of much more active involvement to repel his vicious assault on a non-threatening neighbor.
I understand that he is rattling the nuclear saber, but do not believe that we can allow ourselves to be intimidated.
Brendan Walsh,
Salem