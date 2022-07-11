To the editor:
Due to the unfortunate, abrupt (but necessary) closure of the Hall-Whitaker drawbridge, planning priorities have apparently shifted to the consequences of that event away from the immediacy of the Bass River Zoning Overlay project.
If there is an upside, surely it is the opportunity to pause and to take stock of the impact of recent development in Beverly. Consider the questions one might ask: Does the new construction respect the scale and context of its surrounding buildings, structures and settings? Did the project involve the demolition of historically significant buildings to allow for maximum height and density? Were open spaces encroached upon, and residents and businesses displaced? To what extent has Beverly’s unique character been preserved and enhanced by recent development?
The delay in imposing a re-zoning of the Bass River area would make room for an in-depth environmental assessment that could profoundly influence the decisions we reach regarding the ideal design for this industrial place of importance in Beverly’s social history. Once we have used up our precious open spaces and demolished our historically significant properties, there is no going back. We would be well served by learning from our mistakes and building on our successes.
Caroline Mason
Prides Crossing