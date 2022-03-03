To the editor:
Now that Vladimir Putin has invaded the former Soviet Socialist Republic of the Ukraine in his attempt to resurrect the collapsed Soviet empire, the chances for the success of the Ukrainian people in defending their nation reminded me very much of an infamous incident described in the famous poem “The Charge of the Light Brigade” by Alfred, Lord Tennyson. Fortunately, the modern Ukrainians seem to have been more successful now than was initially anticipated.
That poems describes an event in the Crimean War, in 1854. That war came as a result of the Russian attack on the very weak Turkish Ottoman Empire, which controlled much of the Middle East, including the Holy Land, and many sacred Christian landmarks. These included Constantinople (now Istanbul), the center of the Eastern Orthodox Christian Church, of which most Russians are members. Thus, Tsar Nicholas I of Russia wanted to regain control of these places.
In reaction, the great powers of Western Europe, Great Britain and France, feared that this was merely the beginning of a Russian attempt to expand to the west and therefore posed a threat to Western Europe. In response, those long-time enemies since the Middle Ages became allies, trying to prevent an expansion of the vast Russian Empire into Western Europe. They sent military forces, both land based and naval, to help defend Turkey and stop the Russian attack. The war was centered in what is now Ukraine, particularly the Crimean Peninsula in the Black Sea, north of Turkey.
The Crimea was the home of the main Russian naval base in the area, the heavily fortified port of Sevastopol. British and French troops were landed on the Crimean Peninsula in an attempt to capture that naval base. At one point, their forces were based at the nearby village of Balaclava, and the Russian forces were trying to drive them away. In defense, the British forces tried to destroy a Russian artillery battery attacking them. However, instead of sending a well-armed force of infantry to do the job, because of a mistaken order, a light cavalry brigade, which was intended only for reconnaissance and armed with no more than sabers, was sent to the job alone. Nevertheless, they valiantly charged into the attack on the Russian cannons and suffered very heavy casualties. From a total of 600 men, 75% were killed. The failure of this perilous attack by poorly equipped light cavalry would seem to be equivalent to the few Ukrainians’ likelihood of being able to defend their land against the tremendous power of the modern Russian forces, even while fighting just as bravely as did the loyal men of the Light Brigade.
With the hope that the army and civilians of Ukraine, with sufficient support from the other nations of the world, will be able to achieve greater success at a much lower cost than did the Light Brigade so many years ago,
Edward P. McMorrow
Beverly