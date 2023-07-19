To the editor:
Sam Drysdale’s article on tapping state funds to cut pedestrian fatalities on July 13 failed to mention two behaviors that likely contribute to the increase in fatalities among pedestrians and cyclists seen near bus stops. First, there are too many pedestrians that feel entitled to walk against red lights in crosswalks at intersections in total disregard of the law. Then, there are cyclists that ride through red lights despite laws requiring them to stop. Given bus stops are often placed at intersections, I suspect the researchers have incorrectly linked many fatalities to the placement of bus stops rather than the reckless behavior of the victims.
Dean Rubin
Salem