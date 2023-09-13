To the editor:
Our group of MTA retired educators would like to respond to the story published in The Salem News (Aug. 23) about opposition to the “MCAS ballot question”.
In our opinion, consideration of the impact of the MCAS testing system is long overdue. It began, 30 years ago, as a system to test grades 4, 8, and 10 in the areas of English/Language Arts and math using the style of SAT tests. It is now a computerized, “high-stakes” test for grades 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10 in ELA, math, and science. Students spend hours learning test-taking strategies, and spend even more hours during testing weeks, instead of having rich, “authentic” learning experiences that have a direct connection to their lives.
The MCAS system has been used punitively against students, teachers, and districts without taking into account specific instructional needs (developmental appropriateness, identified learning needs), nor responding to the diverse language, economic, and cultural aspects of our communities. Students have been denied diplomas, and districts have been taken over by the state, on the basis of abstract, standardized test scores — a process that leads to negative consequences for students, schools, and communities.
In 2020, MCAS tests were suspended due to COVID. This led to significant numbers of students with special needs, English language learners, and students of color being able to graduate with opportunities to contribute to their, and our, futures. However, in 2021 and 2022, the MCAS system was reinstated and the required standardized scores for graduation were raised in spite of protests by many parents, educators, and over 100 legislators.
In its August statement, the “MCAS coalition” (including the Massachusetts High Technology Council, the Massachusetts Business Alliance for Education, and the North Shore Chamber of Commerce) opposed the MTA’s proposed MCAS ballot question, claiming that it would “fail the relatedness requirement”.
On the contrary, the MTA-supported ballot question would give local parents, educators, and school districts, those who are most related to the needs and potential of students, an opportunity to develop meaningful assessments that best show student mastery of the skills and knowledge as required by both state and federal standards. The bill would acknowledge that the current MCAS standardized test, with its “outdated method of accessing academic mastery”, has “failed its promise to close learning gaps” (Max Page, MTA president). Massachusetts would no longer be one of the eight remaining U.S. states that use “this outdated method”.
It’s time to look to the future when our commonwealth is recognized for supporting both its students and its communities. We support the referendum as submitted by the MTA and approved by Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell.
In the coming weeks, you may be asked to add your signature in support of placing this referendum on the 2024 ballot.
MTA Retirees Against MCAS,
Beth Blanchard, Patrick Patterson, Kathy Greeley, Jim Murphy, Doug Selwyn, Robert Miller, Rick Last, Maureen O’Connor, Nella LaRosa-Waters, Ora Gladstone, Kip Fonsh, Elaine Koury