To the editor:
Peaker plant activists and the Peabody Lighting Commission, as well as all of us, need to train our sights on accelerating energy efficiency in schools, homes and businesses. It’s long been hailed as the most powerful antidote to the climate crisis.
The peaker plant is designed to accommodate demand for energy to meet whatever the community load might be. We need to lower the energy demand, not be committed to meet the needs of the inefficient.
This transition from fossil fuels is like nothing humanity has ever endured. What harm would it do to any of us to slow our electric meter down? To reduce our use of natural gas? To drive a better vehicle or at least drive more efficiently? Whether in home, business, or travel, we could save money and contribute to making this a livable planet.
Jan Kubiac,
Hyannis