To the editor:
The city of Salem is relying on Governor Baker and the state Legislature to act boldly to fix and expand the region’s public transportation system. We live in a region with world-class universities, world-class hospitals, world-class biotech and tech companies. We need and deserve a world-class transportation system if we want to maintain a healthy economy.
The damning report sent by the Federal Transit Administration to the MBTA in June is a resounding call to action. The MBTA is broken after decades of neglect and finger-pointing. Research and implement real solutions that have been found effective in other cities and countries. Invest the money needed to get people to work and school safely and on time.
Salem is doing its part in addressing climate change and reducing carbon emissions from automobiles. We are taking a leadership role in financially supporting and advocating for car-free and car-lite lifestyles by offering bike-share, car-share, and ride-share programs, which are important for local transportation needs. For regional transit, a dependable, accessible, affordable public transportation system is fundamental to our efforts, and we continue to advocate for funds for a second commuter rail station to further address the needs of our residents, in a city with the highest ridership numbers.
At a time when the commuter rail should be expanding the number of stations, upgrading to electric trains, and expanding routes, we are experiencing failure, shut-down, and outraged commuters. For years, the lack of reliable, safe, affordable public transportation here in Massachusetts has made commuting for work, school, and other essential activities increasingly difficult for residents of Salem. People need to get to work on time, and unfortunately, more are getting back in their cars rather than suffering with the uncertainty of our public transportation system.
The most concerning part though is the commonwealth leadership’s lack of concern for the needs of those who have no other options than public transit, who are most impacted by the degradation of the MBTA system.
The time is now! We implore the governor and state Legislature to work together to prioritize and fund a public transportation system that effectively serves our world-class region. Simply fixing what we have is not enough.
Alice Merkl,
Domingo Dominguez,
Conrad Prosniewski,
Ty Hapworth,
Robert McCarthy,
Caroline Watson-Felt,
Patricia Morsillo,
Levelle McClain,
Jeff Cohen,
Megan Riccardi,
Andrew Varela,
Salem
Editor’s note: The 11 authors above are the members of the Salem City Council.