To the editor:
As a youth, I remember walking over the North Street overpass to Burger Chef, with 19 cents in my pocket to purchase a burger. The building was called a BC 08 Burger Chef building. It was designed by Harry E. Cooler for the chain of 1,200 restaurants. The second largest chain, with McDonald’s being the largest with 1,500 restaurants. What a cheerful, inviting place it made the old North River a place to visit. The simple things in life and the great memories of Salem in the 1960-1970s. With 19 cents and a small hike, we had a great time.
Peter D. LaChapelle,
Salem