To the editor:
I finished reading, “Voyage of Mercy: The USS Jamestown, the Irish Famine, and the Remarkable Story of America’s First Humanitarian Mission”, by Stephen Puleo.
The USS Jamestown leaves Boston in 1847 with Capt. Robert Bennet Forbes in command.
(The Forbes family brought the Asian Arts to the PEM.) The food was given to the starving people of Ireland during the “Great Hunger”. There was no action from England.
The mission was organized by Fr. Theobald Mathew. His statue is located in the grass area across from the Immaculate Conception Church parking lot on Hawthorne Boulevard.
Salem had so many direct connections to the world, as a great maritime port, our reach in all aspects of the world trade, and in the first Voyage of Mercy, in the Great Irish Famine.
So now you know about Father Mathew in the small grassy area at Hawthorne Boulevard and Derby Street.
A hero in saving people at a time of great need, he was more than the temperance movement.
Peter LaChapelle
Salem