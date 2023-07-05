To the editor:
This correspondence is late in coming and the writer apologizes to the readers and staff of The Salem News for being extremely tardy and unthoughtful. The Discalced Carmelite Nuns of Danvers had to close their monastery, which was dedicated to Saint Therese of Liseux France, this April of 2023. The last Mass was held Easter Sunday, April 9. It was built in 1957 with the blessings and help of Archbishop Richard Cardinal Cushing of Boston.
Many memories remain with us because of the love and devotion our sisters in Christ gave to us over the many years of their selfless love to our community of faith. They were always there in times of need, grief, joy, sorrow, and hope. They always encouraged us with their famous greeting, “Praise be Jesus Christ”. The nuns always sang like angels after Sunday Mass and often during devotions.
There are many untold stories of what they accomplished in God’s vineyard but the one thing they did which was not done in the religious world by any church, synagogue, temple or by any religious group or person was that they kept the monastery open during the pandemic for daily Mass and private reflection. Yes, some places of worship were open but they put so many restrictions on worshippers that parishioners did not go to services. So much for our First Amendment left unspoken or not printed.
However, there was one exception I know of and it should be mentioned here, it was the Carmelite Chapel at the Northshore Mall in Peabody, which was staffed by priests from India. They kept worship services going continually also. It was a Herculean effort by those Carmelite priests from India and the Discalced Carmelite Nuns of Danvers.
We were all saddened by the closing, including the nuns. Some of them went to religious assisted living residences and some to another monastery. I try to remember them in prayer at times and ask you who knew the Discalced Carmelite Nuns of Danvers and went to Mass and prayed and sang with them in their beautiful chapel to do the same.
Philip Celeste,
Danvers