To the editor:
Not too long ago, I read that someone thought the 5-cent return bottle charge should be raised to 10 cents. My question is why? Don’t all cities and towns have recycling now?
When the Mass. Return Bottle Bill went into effect many years ago, it was a good idea at that time, but now, it’s just a tax. However, the revenue is not going to the state, it’s going to the retail stores, because a good portion of those bottles and cans never get redeemed. Not everyone wants to store away sticky containers, when they can easily be put in your recycling bin.
Stores also don’t make it easy returning containers, many have restrictions, like limited return hours and limited numbers of containers. Some only redeem if purchased at that store. Some have out of the way sections in the store to make returns. Some have dirty machines that half the time can’t read the bar codes, thereby; the store keeps your deposit money.
The only people happy with the Bottle Return Bill are the stores that charge the deposit and return only a portion of the deposit money back to customers. As for myself, I now do my beer and soda shopping in N.H.
Dennis Robitaille,
Topsfield