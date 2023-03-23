To the editor:
Difficult and seemingly complicated problems often have a simple solution. So it is with our Halloween horror show as outlined in The Salem News, Monday, March 13 (front page). I’m not going tot get into the details except to say your answer lies in the lack of enforcement of Public Law 101-336. This Public Law is violated in so many ways that if properly enforced, the festivities in the downtown area would cease to exist.
Once that happens, the city could move this extravagance to our Common where it rightfully belongs. We fit everyone much more comfortably. The area has limits for easier crowd control, clean-up and is available for medical emergencies.
Perhaps following the closure, any monies left could be to bring our nationally recognized space up to par. It seem Salem is great for recognition, but care is not on their work schedule.
We can have our cake and eat it too!
Ken Bonacci
Salem