To the editor:
The Salem News editorial of June 2 lamented harassment and lack of respect for the news media: “Just a few short years ago there was a time journalism was appreciated and, dare we say, respected.” First Amendment free speech allows anything to be printed. Respect has to be earned.
The constant barrage of panic porn and direr threats that never happen is “crying wolf”. Not everybody has “Chicken Little genes.” The obvious agenda of PC propaganda, especially in the supposed news reporting, is detrimental. Advocating solutions that don’t fit is backwards.
Addressing climate change, Bjorn Lomborg said: “And we’re scaring the kids and adults witless, which is not just factually wrong but morally reprehensible.”
The June 15 editorial emphasized “267 mass shootings in the United States so far this year”. While this may be numerically accurate, it doesn’t support the argument against AR-15 look alike, “assault rifles”. The FBI has more nuanced homicide data than the Gun Violence Archive. From FBI’s Data Table 8, 74% of the homicides were by firearms and only 2.6% by rifle. Rifles are involved in few incidents.
“Mass” implies a large number. Labeling four or more killed or injured “mass shooting” is misleading. To allude to the tragedies in Texas and Buffalo and highlight “267 mass shootings” is inflammatory.
“Assault rifle” is another pejorative term. If somebody hits you with a brick, it’s “assault and battery with a dangerous weapon”. The brick is an “assault weapon”. “Assault” describes an action that’s not limited to the battle field.
While the AR-15 was designed to be a military weapon, it was rejected by the Air Force. Its flexibility features were carried over into the current military weapons the M4 carbine and M16 Rifle. The AR-15 is a .223 Swift caliber varmint gun in a Halloween costume. Eleven states do not allow hunting with an AR-15 and nine states have hunting restrictions.
The point of this analysis is not to belittle the tragedy of real mass shootings but to point out it’s a “needle in the haystack” problem. You don’t go looking for a needle with a pitchfork nor do you burn down the haystack. A magnet would be better.
John Hinkley slipped through the cracks. From Wikipedia, “Hinckley was reportedly seeking fame to impress actress Jodie Foster, with whom he had an obsessive fixation. He was prescribed anti-depressants and tranquilizers to deal with his emotional problems. After Hinckley was admitted, (post-assassination attempt with a .22 pistol) tests found that he was an ‘unpredictably dangerous’ man who might harm himself or any third party.” Like the Buffalo and Texas shooters, the seriousness of his problems were not recognized until after the damage.
The AR-15 hype is misdirection to “rationalize” the PC solution. The real issue is early, better and more accurate mental health support and action.
George Binns
Beverly