To the editor:
I will readily admit it — I’m a fair weather cyclist. You won’t catch me on the bike on those 40 degree days. Any chance of precipitation spooks me off the saddle. For this, I have no shame.
That’s why I was excited to emerge from my winter hibernation two weeks ago as temps reached the 80s. But after just miles of being back on the road, I was reminded of one of the worst parts of cycling: The danger of passing cars.
Whether it’s the winding country roads of Wenham, or the tight city streets of Salem, danger lurks wherever you ride. Drivers all around the North Shore try to speed by cyclists rather than wait what seems like an eternity for a safe opportunity to pass. And the problem doesn’t just affect cyclists. Dog walkers, skateboarders, or — more common in my hometown of Hamilton — horseback riders, can all be run off the road by drivers racing from one place to another.
As someone who drives everyday, I get it; there’s kids to pick up, dry cleaning to drop off, groceries to buy. In 2023, time is seemingly more valuable than ever. But consider this: More cyclists and pedestrians have been killed by cars in recent years than ever before. Part of this can be attributed to the uptick in the sheer amount of cyclists, but it can also be chalked up to the aggression of drivers trying to circumvent cyclists as they rush through their errands. Cars often choose inopportune times to pass, but even when they do pick a safer opportunity, they usually do not give enough space to those they’re passing.
But now, they don’t have a choice. It’s the law.
The recently-passed Massachusetts Vulnerable Road Users Law mandates that vehicles provide at least 4 feet of space to “vulnerable users” when passing. This includes walkers, roller-bladers, Vespa-drivers and, yes, cyclists.
That extra bit of space provides an important cushion. With the copious amount of potholes scattered throughout streets and debris littering roadsides everywhere, drivers and cyclists alike need to dodge obstacles as they come. Without enough space between cyclists and vehicles, things can get dangerous. This new law helps account for the unexpected. What seems like an infinitesimal difference of a few feet of space for a driver makes all the difference in the world for a cyclist.
So next time you’re trying to pass a cyclist or pedestrian, please respect the 4 feet rule. It could be the difference between life and death.
Trevor Jones
Hamilton