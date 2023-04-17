To the editor:
In response to anti-trans rhetoric and legislation escalating nationally and locally, the Salem School Committee wants to take this opportunity to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to our LGBTQIA community, in particular our transgender and gender-nonconforming students, families, and staff.
We believe that transgender and gender-expansive rights are basic human rights, and we support district leadership in insisting upon safe and inclusive schools for our trans and gender-nonconforming students. Whether it’s creating more district-wide gender-neutral bathrooms, revising materials to include gender expansive language, or celebrating the diverse identities of our SPS families, we will continue to advocate for an equitable and welcoming environment for our trans and gender-nonconforming communities.
There is no room in our district for bigotry or hate, and equity work is never done, whether in our schools or in our community. To that end, we will continue to work with our LGBTQIA community members to support schools rich in empathy, kindness, and respect. It is what we all deserve.
Salem School Committee,
Amanda Campbell,
Beth Anne Cornell,
Manny Cruz,
Mary Manning,
Robert McCarthy,
Kristin Pangallo