To the editor:
In your recent article, “Spike in new housing shows Salem growth as tax bills increase,” (Dec. 9) you, as have many before you, state the incorrect assumption that “because of the continuously climbing value of property in Salem, bills are up.”
However, this is a total myth; simply stated, taxes are going up because the city is spending more money this year than last year — period.
Not convinced? When housing prices fell in 2006 and 2007, did your taxes go down? Of course not.
Property taxes are assessed based on a rate per thousand of value; so, it seems natural that when home values go up, your taxes go up — but this is false. The reality is counterintuitive, so we need an example:
Suppose Salem has a budget of $100 million, and the total valuation of all the homes in the city is $10 billion, then the tax rate is $10 per $1,000 in property valuation.
If your home is worth $200,000, your property taxes are 200 times $10 equals $2,000.
Next year, say for the sake of argument, the budget stayed the same, ($100 million), but homes have doubled in value, throughout Salem ($20 billion).
Then the tax rate would drop to $5 per thousand — your home value doubled, but the tax rate went down.
Your taxes would be the same — because the budget is the same — your home, now worth $400,000, would again pay just $2,000 in taxes (400 times $5 equals $2,000).
So, you see it is not home values that govern the property tax fee, it is an increasing budget that raises property taxes.
There are exceptions; for example, you add a second floor to your home and increase its value, but in general — if your property taxes are going up — your city is spending more.
Jack Buba,
Marblehead
Item Year 1 Year 2
City budget $100,000,000
$100,000,000
Total of all property values in city $10,000,000,000 $20,000,000,000
Tax rate (per thousand) $10 $5
Your home value $200,000 $400,000
Your taxes $2,000 $2,000