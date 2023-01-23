To the editor:
Any time is the right time to condemn hate. All of us are responsible for calling it out. We must counteract it with courage and kindness if we ever hope to thrive as a healthy, diverse, and inclusive community. With that said, the Rotary Club of Peabody rejects and condemns all acts of hate, bias, and racism against the Jewish community.
This past year, we witnessed a stark rise in antisemitism, locally and nationally. In June, antisemitic literature was distributed around Peabody. In September, masked cowards held up antisemitic signs over Route 114 in Danvers. We continue seeing high-profile celebrities amplify ignorant, hateful rhetoric and beliefs.
The attacks stacked up over the course of the year. We must commit to taking action against such shows of hate-bias, by educating ourselves and each other on ways to be more welcoming, accepting, and inclusive.
As there is no immediate cure, we recommend, wherever possible, learning from history and rejecting false conspiracies that are spread by non-reputable sources. Always be questioning if what you see is fact, or curated falsehoods. We recommend organizing and attending marches, as there is strength and joy in numbers and it proves profoundly moving and impactful. We suggest conversing with friends and family, sponsoring educational campaigns, and as David Brooks of the New York Times wrote, that you: “Disturb the consciences of the good people in these communities who tolerate (antisemites). Confrontational nonviolence is the historically proven method to isolate and delegitimize social evil.”
As part of an international organization whose motto reads, “Service Above Self,” we are constantly weighing whether our words and actions support and uplift others. We weigh them against the following questions — the tenets of the Rotary Club — and we invite you to refer to them as well and use them as your guide for the greater good:
Is it the truth?
Is it fair to all concerned?
Will it build goodwill and better friendships?
Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
It is our firm belief that we are stronger as an inclusive, united community — one that does not give credence to evil lies and hateful sentiments. Rather we believe in our ability to uphold a standard of kindness and inclusivity — to be a community which gathers together as a force of unity and love, against hate. We vehemently denounce the vile words and actions perpetrated against our beloved Jewish friends, family, and community members. We share with them our deepest love and appreciation.
Rob Lowell and Rotarians
The Peabody Rotary Club