To the editor:
Route 114 in Peabody and Danvers is a disaster…and it appears that what the state is planning may make it worse! I do not have access to the whole plan yet so in the long run it may not be so bad but what I have seen so far does not look good. I think that the elimination of the right travel lanes on the roadway between 128 and Sylvan Street is a bad idea. Doing so is going to cause traffic backups and lead to more unsafe conditions. The state has already painted stripes in the lanes in question. These were largely ignored so orange/white barrels were placed. The traffic started to clog and already some of the barrels have been removed and the white stripes are still ignored!
I do see one good feature in this proposal, one that has already been implemented at Cross Street and that is eliminating the flashing yellow left arrow. (They never told us what that meant anyway.) However, if the state is really interested in safety and good traffic flow on Route 114, don’t just apply a band-aid. Please consider the following:
- Station a police detail team near the Andover Street/Violet Road/Esquire Drive intersection to cut down on speeding, traffic light violations and illegal U-turns. Anyone who lives near this area knows the problems that exist there.
- Make sure that the sidewalks on both side of the bridge over 128 are plowed as soon as possible after a snowstorm. Let’s not forget pedestrian safety.
- Construct an off-ramp from 128 southbound directly into the North Shore Shopping Center. Quite a few of the vehicles exiting 128S to 114W are going to NSSC. They cut across 114 to get in line in one of the two lanes to take a left into the mall parking lot. There are many occasions when the two lanes fill up while waiting for the left turn arrow. This causes a backup on one or more of the 114W travel lanes. This is especially prevalent during the holiday shopping season.
- Install a permanent divider on 114 from Sylvan Street to Route I-95. This will eliminate left turns and cross lane entries onto 114 in both directions. There are already several signalized intersections where a legal U-turn can be made and I believe that some of the existing traffic lights could be eliminated if this were to be done. I realize that some merchants and some motorists may not like these ideas and neither will the state because they’re expensive, but, hey, we’re talking safety here, are we not!
Gerard Morse,
Peabody