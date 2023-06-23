To the editor:
I am the president of the LTO at Lee Fort Terrace. As most know by now, we’re being redeveloped due to global warming and rising sea waters.
I’m writing this editorial piece because I’ve seen some people writing about what’s going on here and how they feel about it. All negative. It’s their right to have those opinions.
Here are the facts about what’s going on. We’re sinking, due to rising sea levels.
With grant money spent on surveying the area, it was discovered that we will be under water and condemned in 10-15 years and we’re already 2 feet below the recommended feet above sea level for residential living (EPA recommendation). Salem Housing Authority isn’t going to wait the 10 years to move us. We’re in serious trouble here and no one’s writing or acknowledging it!
Fact: If we don’t do this project we are going to lose this home forever. No matter what, we still have to move. At least we’ll be able to come home if we want to. I know this is difficult and stressful for everyone and I wish there was an easier way believe me I do care.
I keep reading rumors and not facts. I’ve been working with Beacon and SHA from the beginning. I’ve fought hard for the things we’re getting and a lot of people don’t like it, why? Because we’re poor and don’t deserve nice things. This is exactly how Salem’s made many of us feel. I’m willing to answer any questions.
Shannon Bailey,
Salem