To the editor:
I am saddened to hear the ReStore in Peabody is closing. The past five months I have volunteered at the store, and have witnessed the hard work and dedication from the Habitat for Humanity team. I truly have enjoyed cleaning furniture, being a front door greeter, and giving customers the best shopping and donation experience possible.
The ReStore is a community for so many, and I never would have believed it for not witnessing it on my own. On a daily basis I have seen people shopping for second homes, artists looking to re-purpose, college students furnishing apartments, regulars looking for a deal and conversation, savvy millennials looking for items posted on Facebook and people just wanting to give back because of the ReStore mission.
Since the article appeared in the Salem newspaper on July 8, the majority of customers are saddened because the ReStore provides such a wonderful service to most North Shore communities and beyond.
I feel that even with the increase cost in rent there should be another retail space that is usable and affordable as the ReStore is very profitable for the Habitat for Humanity organization. I see how the customers appreciate and truly love their experience when finding an item, whether it be small or large.
The Peabody ReStore community is a remarkable story because of how the shopping experience evokes happiness and gratitude with everyone who visits, two of the main reasons why I love volunteering there!
Heidi Gudaitis,
Topsfield