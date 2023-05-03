To the editor:
Over the past few days we have been mourning the loss of yet another Salem pedestrian on Jefferson Ave in Salem. A child was hit on a cross road on North Street not too long ago. Some residents of North Salem condemn the new traffic patterns, bike lanes, reflective barriers and parking places on North Street. When I ask if they were at any of the numerous North Street planning meetings which Councilor Meg Stott, advertised relentlessly and widely via email and social media, the answer is always “no”. A mayoral candidate has even thrown in his opinions and stirred the pot of discontent.
I attended about 20 minutes of one of the planning meetings remotely. I stated that I am a bicyclist who dreads bicycling down North Street due to the dangers. I also let them know that in the past, while I was driving, I made a right turn and collided with a bicyclist who was traveling down a sidewalk against traffic on North Street.
He did not want to call the police and was not injured. I advocated for bike lanes based on these experiences.
Yes, I am inconvenienced because I can no longer take a right from the one lane on Liberty Hill Ave going into North Street if there is a car in front of me. True, we cannot zip right at the light on Mason and North Street to save 30 seconds getting to the grocery store or high school. However, we might be saving multiple lives through the inconvenience.
As an aside, I recall that when we moved here 33 years ago, there would be a police officer stationed at the five-way intersection of North, School, Liberty Hill Ave and Orne streets. We heard officers called it “the circle of death”.
I never want to see another smashed bicycle sitting in the middle of Franklin Street with no bicyclist nearby because they are in an ambulance on the way to the hospital. I have seen this sight too many times already.
Our children, pedestrians and bicyclists should come first before our need to get places slightly faster in 2,000 pounds of carbon-emitting steel.
In other words, can’t we sacrifice just a small amount to help our neighbors be safe?
Isn’t that core value what made Salem great in the first place?
Liz Bradt
Retired veterinarian and Salem Democratic City Committee chair