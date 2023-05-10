To the editor: The special mayoral election in Salem has people thinking about what direction we want our city to go in and who has the skill to lead us. After 17 years of one administration, a leadership change offers an opportunity to take a breath and reassess in some areas.
I believe Salem is overdeveloped, overused, and regrettably under-managed. Neil Harrington is committed to bring the change that we all quietly know we need. He will manage Haunted Happenings better — 1 million people in six weeks is not tolerable. He will work to attract new businesses so that stores on Essex Street and beyond are open year-round and we have a variety of higher paying jobs for Salem residents in areas other than tourism.
While Greater Boston invests in the life sciences, Salem invests in witches. In 2023, we can and must do better. I am looking for a mayor who has new ideas, wants to listen to others, is willing to try new things, even if they fail, lays out an agenda, and then follows through. That’s why I am supporting Neil Harrington for mayor. Salem currently has too small a vision for itself and we deserve better.
Susan K. Moulton, Salem