To the editor:
Like so many other efforts, Salem Children’s Charity was put between a rock and a hard place by COVID-19. We were tremendously worried that our efforts to be the “superhero” for Salem school children would come up short. We underestimated the great people who so generously support our efforts. Your understanding that the sole purpose of Salem Children’s Charity is to provide year-round assistance to Salem school children in times of need without bureaucratic red tape or delay drove you to help us overcome the obstacles.
The year 2021 features new ideas from Salem Children’s Charity:
We are back home at the Hawthorne. Tuesday, Dec. 14 from 6 p.m. on we will be celebrating the holiday season live with our wonderful friends, A great selection of hors d’ouevres, a cash bar, raffles and live auction items will all be present, as will the ever-popular bears in the lobby. Admission remains at $20, where it’s been for years.
Something new has been added — a hybrid silent auction that will begin with the opening of festivities on the 14th and extend online through Sunday the 19th at 8 p.m.
No cumbersome (and slow) bid sheets. All bidding will be via www.biddingowl.com/salemchildrenscharity.
If you would like to help us to replace the “door money” from the live party or make a donation of any amount, please go to our website (SalemChildrensCharity.org) and click on “make a contribution” or mail a check to Salem Children’s Charity, P.O. Box 102, Salem, MA 01970.
Hopefully, you will dig in to register and participate in the online auction.
Anyone wanting to make a donation or with questions on how to register, please call John Robinson at 617-791-4033 or email jhrobinson@salemk12.org
Wishing the best possible holiday season to each and all.
Brad Maloon
Chair
Salem Children’s Charity