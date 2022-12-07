To the editor:
A short note to let you know that our annual fundraiser, Salem’s Holiday Party, will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Doors open at 6 p.m.
We are back home at the Hawthorne, our friends to whom we can never say, “Thank you” enough!
A great selection of hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, raffles and live auction items awaits you, as will the ever-popular stuffed bears in the lobby. Admission is $25.
A great success continues: We introduced a hybrid silent auction last year and it continues. It will begin with the opening of festivities on the 13th and extend through Sunday the 18th at 8 p.m. It was overwhelmingly popular last year, and it will be even better this year. All bidding will be done via www.biddingowl.com.
You helped us to survive COVID last year. We are still tremendously worried that our efforts to be the “superhero” for Salem schoolchildren will come up short in this post-COVID period of inflation hurting struggling families and serious stress on schoolchildren.
We remind you that the sole purpose of Salem Children’s Charity is to provide year-round assistance to Salem’s schoolchildren in times of need without bureaucratic red tape or delay. Our hope is that this knowledge will once again drive you to help us overcome significant obstacles in the lives of Salem children.
If you can’t join us but would like to donate any amount, please go to our website www.salemchildrenscharity.org, and click on “make a contribution”, or simply mail a check to Salem Children’s Charity, P.O. Box 102, Salem, MA, 01970.
Even if you cannot physically make our annual holiday party, we sincerely hope that you will dig in to view our donated items and participate in the online auction at www.biddingowl.com/salemchildrenscharity.
Anyone wanting to donate, or with questions, please call John Robinson at 617-791-4033 or email jhrobinson@salemk12.org or Brad Maloon at wearesalemchildrenscharity@gmail.com.
Wishing the best possible holiday season to each and all.
Brad Maloon,
Chairman,
Salem Children’s Charity