To the editor:
On Friday, Dec. 16, I had parked in the commuter rail station in Salem. I was trying to catch a train to North Station for an appointment at Mass Eye and Ear.
I got into an elevator on the third level. When I pushed the button to the commuter rail level, nothing happened. I then pushed the button to open the doors. That did not work either.
So I then pushed the emergency button. A person answered and I told them my problem.
They took my number and called me back to tell me help was on the way.
The Salem Fire Department was there in a matter of minutes. They worked to free me from the elevator. They did so in a timely manner. I even caught my train and was on time for my appointment.
Again, thank you to the crew who did a fantastic job. These emergency personnel don’t always receive the thanks they truly deserve.
Ed Preble,
Salem