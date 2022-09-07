To the editor:
Salem is such a welcoming, diverse and supportive community. I’ve lived here since I was 12 and don’t want to leave.
I’m a resident who has Asperger’s syndrome (high functioning autism). A friend of mine and I were talking recently, and she thought that a wonderful way to show how inclusive and welcoming Salem is would be for the city to host a showing of the 1980 movie “The Elephant Man” (about Joseph Merrick, who was born 160 years ago in London on Aug. 5, 1862 and had such horrendous deformities that he was nicknamed the Elephant Man by an uncaring, unsympathetic and un-empathetic society).
I agree, and think this would be a great movie to show (either on Salem Common, CinemaSalem or the Sophia Gordon Center at Salem State University).
The movie shows how society can judge those they don’t understand by how they look, and it shows that those we judge are not who we think they are. It’s compassionate to those with special and physical needs.
I hope the city of Salem will consider showing this remarkable and compassionate movie in the near future.
Seth Mascolo,
Melissa Faulkner,
Salem