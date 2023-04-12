To the editor: As newer residents of Salem (six years), our family is supporting Dominick Pangallo for mayor. In these six years, we have seen Salem grow and grapple with the demand for more (affordable) housing, protecting our wetlands and forests, and maintaining an economically viable downtown. We have experienced the opening of new businesses while others of a by-gone era were closed (Bertini’s, we still miss you).
Salem is changing.
In the workforce, there is a popular slogan of “the right person in the right role at the right time.” We believe this to be Pangallo. His tenure in City Hall this past decade has proven results; the most obvious being that Salem is vibrant and beautiful. We often brag to our friends that Salem survived COVID lockdowns — not all U.S. towns were so lucky. Our downtown is a destination point, whether for our visitors or our own kids. There is something for everyone with the variety of shops and restaurants.
With this said, City Hall does not always have the answer and in our opinion, the right candidate is the one who knows how to pull together the experts to collaborate towards a solution. This level of professional management bypasses the negativity of pointing fingers that is plaguing our elections today. Pangallo continues the competent leadership of his predecessor and exhibits the ability to take policy outside of City Hall and into transparent partnerships around the city. We need more of this! Vote Pangallo!
Diane Yates Salem