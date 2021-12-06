To the editor:
How much longer will my neighbors and I be forced to dart through traffic to access Leslie’s Retreat Park?
The city has known for at least nine months that the pedestrian signals at the busy Flint and Bridge Street intersection were not working. Time and time again we’ve been asked to take another route or be patient until construction in the area is completed. Well my patience has finally worn out.
The first report of a problem showed up on the city’s 311 app on March 3. In response to a new posting in April, the city said it was “in the process of installing new signals.”
On May 30, the city replied to another post suggesting that we “not cross at that crossing until the work is complete.” (The two nearest crossings with pedestrian signals are a quarter mile away. In one direction, you’d have to walk in the street to get there.)
On Aug. 11, the city asked posters to “please be patient” and reported that new “signals are expected to be completed in the near future.”
Another four months have passed, construction has seemingly slowed, and still there’s no way to cross without competing with car traffic.
Beyond the lack of pedestrian signals, sidewalks at the intersection were routinely blocked during construction, forcing pedestrians into the street. The city was responsive to complaints about one corner. But as construction progressed around the intersection, the sidewalks were blocked again with no regard given to earlier concerns.
As a member of the Complete Streets program, the city has committed to making streets safe and accessible for all travel modes. Yet time and time again, we see pedestrian safety pushed aside during construction projects.
It doesn’t have to be this way. The city of Salem can and should require road and building projects that obstruct a pedestrian right of way to create alternative and safe accommodations, such as so-called diversion paths. And special attention must be given to making these alternatives safe and accessible for people of all physical abilities.
In a city that has committed to giving “equal consideration” to all modes of transit, not just cars, we must prioritize pedestrian safety even when it’s not convenient.
Abby Elizabeth Conway
Salem