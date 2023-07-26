To the editor:
At the recent Salem Park and Recreation Commission meeting, July 18, it was proposed that some of the food concession vans and the “fried dough” vehicle be relocated to a different part of the Common this upcoming October. The reason behind this proposal was the detrimental impact these heavy vehicles have on the grass and the tree roots underneath them, not to mention the increased foot traffic they generate. Unlike other activities associated with Haunted Happenings, these vehicles remain for the entire month of October, causing substantial damage to the grass, making it difficult for the affected areas to recover until the following spring.
This is on the west side of Salem Common, adjacent to the cobblestoned entrance. The grass has only recently recovered due to the abundance of rain. However, this positive outcome may be short-lived if the heavy vehicles (and associated increased foot traffic) are allowed to park through October in the same location. As an alternative, I strongly believe these vehicles can be placed elsewhere within the city during the event, mitigating the damage to the Common.
Preserving the historical landscape and trees that contribute to the beauty and significance of Salem Common should be a priority for all citizens of Salem, for it was decreed on its creation many years ago to be for all the inhabitants. I urge the city to reconsider its decision and collaborate with the community to find a more appropriate location for these vehicles during Haunted Happenings in October.
Alan Hanscom,
Salem