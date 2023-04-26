To the editor: I had written to Salem State University for a clarification of whether or not the vacant dormitories at the Bates Complex would house undocumented aliens in the country in violation of our nation’s laws. Finally, I was referred to someone from the Commonwealth of Mass., Department of Housing and Community Development, who sent me the following response on Feb. 2:
“DHCD provides shelter to eligible families with children under 21 and pregnant people. Applications for emergency family shelter require verification of Massachusetts residency. All families offered Emergency Assistance shelter must demonstrate that they are in the U.S. with the knowledge of the U.S. immigration service and, regardless of their immigration status, must have received written assurance from the U.S. government that enforcement of deportation is not planned.”
Do the people in this state think we are fools? The shelter can house illegal aliens who have told our immigration authorities they are here and that a federal agency must provide written proof that the illegal aliens in question will not be deported? Since when does a Mass. agency have the right to tell our federal counterparts what they may or may not do with illegal aliens? More to the point, SSU has said it can’t permit cannabis on its campus because it is a federally prohibited substance and SSU receives federal grant money, but its dormitories can house undocumented migrants in the country in violation of immigration statutes and they can continue to receive the same federal monies? What makes cannabis any less illegal at the federal level than undocumented migrants?
Talk about a con job in logic to the Salem community, this is the best evidence.
Russell S. Grand, Salem