To the editor:
I am a Salem State University student and the president of our Student Government Association. I would like to shed light on an issue at Salem State University.
Salem State prides itself on their diversity, and the fact that Salem is the most diverse state institution. I would like to challenge the university’s commitment to diversity. Across our campus, various buildings, spaces, quads and halls are named after people, most if not all of these spaces are named after white individuals. As Salem State plans to renovate the Horace Mann Laboratory, I encourage the university to rename this building after Charlotte Forten, Salem State’s first Black graduate. Currently, Salem State honors Charlotte Forten with a conference room named after her. This isn’t enough, the space is barely used and doesn’t do justice to the fact that she’s our first Black graduate.
As a Black student, I am upset that we only get conference and meeting rooms named after Black people at Salem State. The only other space named after a person of color happens to be another room, the MLK Room, which is located in the Ellison Campus Center.
So in conclusion, I ask Salem State’s administration, leadership and Board of Trustees to commit to renaming the Horace Mann School after Charlotte Forten. Please show your commitment to diversity, and honor our first Black graduate.
Michael Corley,
President SGA,
Berry IOP Board Member,
Admissions Ambassador,
Viking Votes Ambassador