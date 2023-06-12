To the editor:
A former Salem political leader recently told me that pedestrian safety is “theoretical” and a “utopian ideal.”
If you were near Salem Common on Saturday, June 3, you may have seen some brightly-clothed volunteers helping pedestrians cross Hawthorne Boulevard and Brown Street in the rain. These people are all part of Salem SWAG, our grassroots Safe Walking Advocacy Group. We are Salem residents who aspire to improve safety for pedestrians and all other vulnerable road users: people not enveloped by the frame of a motor vehicle.
Police Chief Lucas Miller wrote in the Salem News on May 18, “Traffic deaths (in Salem) were up in 2022. Greater enforcement is called for.” SWAG agrees with this statement, but we also realize that law enforcement is a valuable and limited resource.
As a city, we can increase pedestrian-friendly infrastructure and implement roadway modifications to safeguard pedestrians while they share our streets, protecting vulnerable road users without placing the burden of enforcement on our police. (Yes, this may mean more shared-use paths and bicycle lanes.) Though it may seem counterintuitive, drivers should support pedestrian safety; every would-be driver who can instead walk (or cycle) likely means one fewer car remaining to create traffic for other drivers.
The members of SWAG want to inspire our community to think progressively about how Salem can improve pedestrian safety. It’s not any sort of “ideal”; it’s a very attainable goal that could make Salem more equitable, sustainable, and stronger overall.
Erin Turowski
Founder,
Salem SWAG