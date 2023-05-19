To the editor:
Dominick Pangallo won the special mayoral election fair and square. There’s no reason to think otherwise. I didn’t vote for him, but that’s the electoral process which we are all bound to respect and abide by.
So, then, why is Salem a 72-28 municipality? Where did this come from? It is because with only 28% of the city’s population showing up to vote, it means that 72% of our voters are apathetic and do not give a damn. This is a disgrace to the spirit, the character and to the pulse of this city! A 28% engagement rate in our elections show that the majority of the constituency in this city do not seem to care about their home. Yet, what I really wonder about is how many of those who failed to vote are the ones who consistently and repeatedly complain about all which they perceive to be wrong?
I make no apology to those who didn’t vote when I say your excuse for not exercising your God-given right to vote is lame, and an insult, both to your neighbors and to yourself!
Russell S. Grand,
Salem