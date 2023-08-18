To the editor:
Ever since I discovered the beauty of Salem Woods years ago I’ve always enjoyed the closeness of the perfect wooded escape from the chaos that is everyday life, but lately I can’t help but notice its neglect.
Between the numerous homeless camps, the discarded trash, and overgrown trails, I’m disappointed. We almost lost it a short 20 years ago to a proposed Olde Salem Greens expansion but luckily a few brave souls fought for its continued existence and preservation.
Why let this hidden gem deteriorate and fade into obscurity? Is it apathy or something else? Lack of budget? I don’t know the answer but we all deserve better. Salem deserves better.
Volunteer trail days and trash pickups, monthly trail maintenance (or at least seasonal), clean up the abandoned camps, please — I’ve found untold trash, discarded grills, tents and yes, needles.
I understand the homeless issue is complex — and not going away anytime soon, but left unchecked it will balloon out of control. There are limits to what should be acceptable and what is accepted.
I don’t accept that there isn’t much the city can do about the homeless camps, in Salem Woods and elsewhere. Just like we deserve better, so do they.
Do better and we all benefit.
Elgin Stallard,
Salem