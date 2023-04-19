To the editor: A recent series of letters from several Salem residents all seem to have some misguided notions about the function of our mayor and City Council. Puzzling statements like: “The next mayor needs to stop having all the downtown businesses be so tourist-oriented”, and, “It’d be great if they could replace some of these businesses with something like a Trader Joes!” These and other readers’ statements clearly indicate a belief that our local city government has the power to not just “influence” the type of businesses we have in Salem (which they don’t), but actually change those that are already there. Neither notion is correct, other than in the very narrow terms of zoning or licensing.
The Salem “tourism industry” around Halloween may have been over-encouraged to a degree by our city officials, but they sure don’t control it, nor what type of businesses we have (and there are state and federal laws that govern that fact). This was true when we moved here 18 years ago (before Kim Driscoll was elected, I might add) and the fact is Salem has vastly more diversified businesses now than we did then. Perhaps some forget those days when half of the storefronts downtown were closed, we had a third of the restaurants we enjoy now, and Oct. 31 routinely featured a half-dozen violent crimes. A lot has changed since then and most of it is for the better.
Two years ago, then Mayor Driscoll implored potential visitors to “not come to Salem this Halloween.” She said it via social media, the newspaper, and the radio. In the end it made more of a “dent” in visitor numbers than shut down the celebration. Over time, perhaps some incentives could be put in place to encourage some additional business diversification. But “incentives” cost money, and the only thing residents like to complain about as much as the crowds in October is when taxes go up!
Douglas Bowker Salem