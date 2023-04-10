To the editor:
The Traffic Island Program is looking for help. Our volunteers are out there every week, April through September, cleaning up the sponsored islands and gardens throughout Salem, all those islands sponsored by generous businesses who care about Salem, and who pay us to keep the islands they have planted in top condition; that is, weeded, deadheaded, and free of litter within and around.
Why do we do it? Definitely not for the pay. We do it because Salem is our front yard, and who wants a mess in their front yard?
We do it because we love to garden, to associate with others who share our proclivity for fresh air, beauty, good vibes — and gardening.
We pick up new gardening tricks and learn from each other.
Our schedule is usually once a week, likely in the morning, in groups, or weekends or off-hours if a daytime job dictates. Partnering is rewarding and fun. It’s a bonus when a passerby waves and says, “thank you,” even occasionally pitching in.
It’s a bonus when we have a get-together for fun and food — some of us are great cooks, or if not that, great eaters.
We keep in touch with our often longtime sponsors to address any issues their gardens may be experiencing.
Interested? Please contact Sandi Power, 978-337-4122 or itstip@yahoo.com.
Sandi Power,
Chair,
Traffic Island Program of the Salem Beautification Committee