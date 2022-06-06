To the editor:
Whether voters are demanding more gun control or climate action, “do your job” is a familiar theme. Elected officials that routinely ignore the voices of their constituents need to be voted out.
Peabody residents recognize that building the Peabody peaker plant is both bad for the climate and bad for their health. We all know that continuing to burn fossil fuels is not our path forward and that continuing to build new fossil fuel infrastructure is folly.
Do your job, local and state officials, and kill this project.
Debora Hoffman
Belmont