To the editor:
The Paul Ramsdell Memorial Scholarship Fund held its seventh annual golf outing/fundraising party on June 4. We are pleased to report that it was a great success in our continuing efforts to raise money for Beverly seniors off to college, as well as many local families and charities. Over the past eight years, we have raised $127,000 through generous contributions as well as several fundraisers.
We are pleased to announce the four winners of this year’s scholarships: Talia Orlando, Lily Kumar, Keegan Richardson, and Steven Phann. Since the funds inception in 2014, we have awarded 20 students $60,000 in scholarship money, while distributing $50,000 to many local charities, as well as families in need. A few of the charities that we continue to support are Ellis Square Friends, Northeast Animal Shelter, The Friends of Beverly Animals, American Legion Spear Post 331, and Timmy’s Angels.
Every year, we honor a family or local charity that goes above and beyond to give back. This year, we honored Ellis Square Friends (ESF) with several gift cards to REV Kitchen and Bar to take the volunteer staff out to dinner. Thank you to Nick Harron, owner of REV, for his generosity to set up this amazing staff up with a complimentary meal. ESF was founded in 2016 by Brenda Mattos and is now preparing over 100 meals every Thursday night for the food insecure here in Beverly. To learn more, or how you can help, please visit their website at ellissquarefriends.com.
With any successful fundraising effort, it begins with the sponsors. We’d like to thank the following businesses who helped us make this year’s event the most successful one to date: Al Alie Construction, Badger Island Pizza, Crosby’s Market, Daly Insurance, Ellis Square Friends, Encore Casino, Gemline, Henry’s Market, Hunter Group, Joe’s On A Roll, Paula’s Hair Salon, Pingree School, REV Kitchen and Bar, SMB Services, SoBol of Beverly, The Hawthorne Hotel and Wenham Country Club.
Jim Lucas
Paul Ramsdell Memorial Scholarship Fund
Beverly