To the editor:
I have just finished watching Ken Burns’ documentary on the Holocaust. The images are excruciatingly graphic. One cannot bear to watch this documentary without being outraged at the Nazi atrocities.
When Emmett Till was murdered in 1955, his mother insisted on having an open casket wake as she wanted the public to see with their own eyes what had been done to her son. When I watched the videos of the beatings of George Floyd, Philando Castile and Brandon Calloway, I was convinced that evil had led to what I saw on the screen. It was disgusting to watch.
Tragically, I have also seen video of what occurs in an abortion. If the public at large saw what I have seen, abortion would be a far less divisive issue. We might find common ground in bringing about its end. I suggest that my readers consider my suggestion as they make up their minds and hearts about this life and death issue.
John Kwiatek,
Beverly