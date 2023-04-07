To the editor:
The Marblehead Select Board has a unique service format — a one-year term. No other Select Board we know of has a one-year term. Most towns have a three-year term for a reason. It improves governance and builds commitment. Marblehead Town Meeting Article 44 proposes moving to a three-year term to do just that while maintaining cherished traditions.
Many tend to think of the Select Board as a legislative body, but it is an executive body, as the board functions collectively as a mayor. When we think of any executive position — be it mayor, governor, or president — they are always multi-year terms. Why? So that long-term strategies, initiatives, plans, and subcommittee leadership can be developed carefully and thoughtfully over an extended period of time.
We want our Select Board to focus on running the town and not running for reelection. Presently, in any given 12-month period, a Select Board candidate will have run two campaigns. Twice in 12 months, three times in 24 months. Planting lawn signs instead of building budgets!
Moving to a three-year term would align with the School Committee and other town boards. In any year, one or two seats would be up for election hence the term “staggered”. This allows for an experience base to remain as new people come on board.
Vote “Yes” for Article 44 and preserve tradition and improve democracy!
Jim Zisson,
Marblehead