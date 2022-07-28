To the editor:
This is in response to the letter “Pickleball problems” that appeared in the Thursday, July 21, Salem News. That letter includes a lot of information that is inaccurate. I have lived in Peabody for over 30 years and I play pickleball at Marrs Park 2-3 times per week. On a typical day there are about 20 senior citizen players, most in their 70s, who get together for some social interaction and exercise. It is not a league as the letter writer claims. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country and the increase in players at all parks is due to more people learning the game, not people migrating from other places as the letter writer suggests. She further proposes that people play at “O’Connor Park right next door”, failing to recognize that there are no pickleball courts at O’Connor Park (maybe the city could install half a dozen courts there?). Furthermore there is no danger to basketball players or dog walkers or children (we rarely see any children in Marrs Park and then only accompanied by an adult and using the swings).
While play at Marrs Park occurs every good weather day, it takes place only from 9:00 (never earlier) to around 11:30, so there is nobody using the pickleball courts, and therefore no cars parked anywhere, all afternoon every day. Unfortunately, the city has not provided sufficient parking spaces for any activities at Marrs Park, be it pickleball or softball. When parking was prohibited along Home Street, the police informed us that we could park on both sides of Clement Avenue, so that’s what we do. We are careful to never block any driveways or to park too close to the corners of intersecting roads.
I live on a street that is half as wide as Clement Avenue and there are cars parked on both sides every day, which is their right. One has to pull over into a driveway opening to let an oncoming car through. Trash, recycling, delivery and construction trucks, as well as firetrucks and ambulances routinely travel my street so they are able to get through without much difficulty. I have personally observed such vehicles on Clement Avenue having no problems, including turning onto Home Street. (They are better drivers than the letter writer gives them credit for.) It should also be noted that every morning, we pickleball players pick up and dispose of not only our own trash but also trash left behind by others. The neighbors could have much bigger problems than a bunch of senior citizens playing pickleball every morning.
Alan Young,
Peabody