To the editor:
I’m writing in response to the letter penned by writers Nancy Glidden Coffey and Carole Rein to The Salem News (“Leigh offers vision, leadership in sheriff’s race”, Aug. 10). While I agree that a central responsibility “is the effective and humane operation of the jails of Essex County,” I would like to remind folks that the sheriff’s primary responsibility is law enforcement. With regard to the former, I think that Sheriff Coppinger has acquitted himself exceedingly well. With regard to the latter, I think his background, experience and performance speak for themselves. For these reasons, I fervently hope that the voters of Essex County will support Sheriff Kevin Coppinger’s bid for reelection in the Sept. 6 primary.
Richard Donlon,
Beverly