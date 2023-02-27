To the editor:
Show me the parking! Barnat Development is planning a 70-unit apartment complex in Beverly over the MBTA parking garage located on Rantoul Street. Former Mayor Bill Scanlon is also speaking out against Barnat’s plan. I have to echo Bill Scanlon: “This is not good zoning.”
It is actually shortsighted by Barnat and erodes the public trust. If you purchase and own physical parking (70 spaces) then you are good to go by including them in the master deed. This is not the case, these phantom spaces are owned by the taxpayer and operated through the MBTA. They are leased and no one can predict whether those spaces would be leased in perpetuity.
Barnat Development has no right to these spaces and like many things in real estate, mere speculation does not put you at the front of the line. I am not an engineer but I would suspect some structural changes would be made to the parking garage to support the weight of 70 apartments, furniture and residents. Closing or limiting the garage during construction is not acceptable. Mayor Cahill and Bill Scanlon are correct in their assessment which I support fully.
Peter Thomas,
Beverly