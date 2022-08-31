To the editor:
I’m supporting Diann Slavit Baylis of Marblehead for state representative because she has a record of getting results on issues that matter. I’m part of a generation that has grown up with the constant threat of gun violence all around us. When Diann lost a loved one to gun violence, she got involved with the Massachusetts Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence and Mom’s Demand Action, she told her story in front of the Joint Committee on Public Safety in support of the Red Flag Law, and she played an important role in getting that law passed.
With major gun legislation expected to come before the House early next year, that’s the kind of leader we need at the table as that legislation is negotiated, someone with experience, who knows how to get results, and whose life has been directly impacted by gun violence.
For that and many other reasons, I look forward to casting my ballot for Diann Slavit Baylis on Sept. 6.
Tara Caldwell,
Marblehead