I am supporting Tristan Smith for state representative.
On Tuesday, Sept. 6, Democrats and independent voters will go to the polls to select their candidate for state representative in the 8th Essex district to replace Lori Ehrlich, who is not running for re-election. We are very fortunate that there are six great candidates running. After speaking with most of the candidates and researching their qualifications and positions I have decided to support Tristan Smith in the election.
Tristan Smith was born and raised in this district. He was educated at Swampscott Public Schools and Salem State. I personally have seen Tristan grow from a child to a mature and articulate adult. I am very impressed with his maturity and desire to lead and work for change. Tristan has been involved in track and field his entire career, first as an athlete and now as a very successful coach. I am a track official and I am very impressed with his athletes; they are always very well prepared and respectful. These traits are directly a result of the positive influence Tristan brings to his position as head coach. As a veteran, Tristan has reached out to me to better understand the needs of the veteran community. I know Tristan has done this to the various other constituent groups in the district. I am confident when Tristan is elected representative he will continue to listen and work hard for our district. As a lifelong Democrat, I can say emphatically that Tristan not only talks the talk he walks the walk for the Democratic Party. Tristan has been active in the local and national Democratic parties. More importantly, not only he worked to elect progressive Democrats, he has been very active in progressive issues like civil rights, women’s rights and other progressive issues.
I am confident that Tristan Smith will continue the tradition of intelligent, progressive leadership that the 8th Essex district has had the past 40 years being represented by Lori Ehrlich, Doug Petersen and Larry Alexander. I urge voters of Swampscott, Marblehead and Lynn to vote for Tristan Smith for state representative on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Jeffrey Blonder,
Swampscott