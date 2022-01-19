To the editor:
I was so incensed by the Jan. 14 article “Beacon Hill eyes utility charge to fuel offshore wind.”
Once upon a time, the United States was a capitalist country with freedom for individuals to flourish according to their ideas and ambitions. If you had a good idea for a profitable business, you started in your garage. Or if it was an idea needing capital, you created a corporation, and looked for a venture capitalist to buy stock in your company IPO to get started. If you needed more capital, you floated some long-term bonds to be sold to Wall Street investors. Customers could choose to buy your product or not. Everyone who took a risk had a stake in the future profits from those sales. If the profits rolled in, the Department of Revenue collected taxes on a percentage of that profit. Our elected government officials set those tax rates, for effective “taxation with representation.”
Today’s United States is not the same. Today’s Green New Deal decided for us. Beacon Hill, not free enterprise, is starting up a new wind farm business, to be financed by you and me through government- mandated “fees,” not “taxation by representation.” This government business will be overseen by their 14 political appointees in a new powerful quasi-government entity, all salaries being paid by you and me. No voting, no choices, only “utility charges” generated by them. We’re mandated to buy the electricity from the wind farms we’re forced to build and pay for. The electric companies who will distribute our own wind-generated power back to us already said there will be future rate gouging. All other forms of energy are scheduled to become illegal, with no alternatives for an electrical outage.
Are we just another socialist China or Russia, where all national business will be owned by a government that controls our freedom of choice? Can’t you all see what is happening bit by bit?
Beatrice Heinze
Beverly