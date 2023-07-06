To the editor:
I read with great interest the article in The Salem News on June 29 concerning the Hall-Whitaker Bridge. I’d like to suggest a couple of things as follows:
- Forget about building a temporary bridge over the Bass River, and go straight to the design phase of building a new bridge. The new bridge would be high enough to allow boats to navigate and meet Coast Guard regulations.
- Have the new bridge start at a point further west on Bridge Street than the current bridge starts. And have it start at a point further enough back to allow the bridge to be high enough over the Bass River so boats could navigate under it. No draw or swing bridge needed.
- Have the east end of the bridge “land” near the eastern end near the old service station. That would put that end of the bridge higher than the existing bridge.
- Could be done on the existing footprint as the existing bridge, except the west and east ends would extend slightly further back than now.
- The bridge supports could be far enough apart to allow for boat traffic and it would be high enough. I don’t believe any land takings would be needed. The same roads would be used.
Why spend millions designing and building a temporary bridge and then a permanent bridge over the next nine years or so when everything could probably be done quicker? If the supports are far enough apart perhaps they could be put in without the need to be concerned about the fish.
I’m sort of picturing a mini-Zakim Bridge type design. I’m also thinking that if Florida can build a new bridge in less than a month to replace a bridge which was destroyed by a hurricane, I would think Massachusetts can come up with a solution with an endpoint before 2027.
Even though I live in Lynn, I have an interest in this as I shuffle three grandchildren around the Ryal Side section frequently.
While I’m writing about bridges, how about a simple change concerning the Kernwood Bridge?
I’d like to see some signage, perhaps on Bridge Street as well as North Street in Salem, indicating when the Kernwood Bridge is closed to traffic.
I see signage indicating a red traffic light ahead at various intersections. Just something like that which could be activated, perhaps 3 minutes before the bridge starts to open for boats.
It is very frustrating to be driving down Kernwood, only to see vehicles stopped for the bridge opening. One then has to drive on one of the side streets to go the alternate way or make a U-turn.
You might say it only closes for a short time, that is not true in the summer when numerous boats are passing under it.
I’m sure with today’s technology it can be accomplished without spending millions of dollars. If the amber alert signs can be updated remotely, this can be accomplished. And probably in a very short period of time.
You might say: Well that’s a state highway, and it’s up to them. If so, let’s ask or tell them we need signage soon.
Bill Reilly,
Lynn