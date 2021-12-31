To the editor:
For many decades Salemites celebrated the Fourth of July by erecting a massive tower out of old barrels that was several stories tall on Gallows Hill and setting it on fire. The barrels came from all over the region and many undoubtedly contained all sorts of nasty residue left over from chemicals used in the local tanning industry. While I have no doubt that watching that tower of barrels burn bright above the Salem skyline was quite a remarkable sight, it was also extremely dangerous and I’m quite glad we decided to end that tradition in the mid-20th century. We here in Salem also no longer chase suspected Tories out of town while pelting them with live geese, burn effigies of the pope and public officials we don’t like on Pope’s Night (the 5th of November), or even dine on green sea turtle soup on special occasions.
Another Salem tradition that has both outlived its usefulness and is potentially dangerous is the traditional gentlemen’s agreement that hands the presidency of the City Council to the most senior member of the council who has yet to serve as council president. It is a tradition that is not part of the city charter, ordinances or procedures, it is a tradition that most residents don’t even know about, and the people of Salem deserve much more consideration from their city councilors for such an important position. The city council president makes committee and liaison assignments and may possibly become mayor if the current mayor leaves her position and the council is unable to decide on a temporary replacement. It is a position with some real power and authority and the decision over which member of the City Council should serve in that role is not one that should be taken so lightly.
Currently there is some chatter that Councilor Domingo Dominguez is entitled to the position of council president because some in this city feel that this tradition means it’s his turn. Such an argument is both immature and reeks of entitlement. If Councilor Dominguez desires to be the next council president then it should be incumbent upon him to earn the trust of enough of his colleagues to place him in such a position. If he is unable to earn that trust then not only does he not deserve to be in that position, it would be potentially dangerous and destructive to give it to him.
As voters we cast our votes for the people we most trust to govern this city, our city councilors should honor this sacred duty by following the City Charter and choose as their next council president the person among them who they feel is best suited for the job. It’s what Salem’s charter instructs them to do, it’s what good governance demands they should do, and it’s what the people of Salem deserve from their elected leaders.
Benjamin Shallop
Salem